Ben Godfrey is determined to "make enough noise" to get himself back into the England squad.

The 24-year-old missed the end of the season with a thigh injury and his first priority is making sure he stays fit enough to play a key role in Frank Lampard's first full season in charge at Goodison Park.

"I love everything about playing for Everton," he told the club's official website. "It is a massive club, a great club, and I felt this was my home from the day I signed.

"I am able to keep a level head and avoid getting carried away with either extreme. I won't be on the floor after a bad game or sky-high when it has gone well."

Godfrey made his England debut as a substitute against Austria last June and played the full 90 minutes against Romania four days later.

"I need to make enough noise to get noticed," he said. "I've discovered the level you need to reach to feature to in the squad.

"The quality is incredible and that will push me to keep developing my game and striving for consistently top-standard performances."