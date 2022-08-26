'More than enough' to say Forest can stay up

Former Nottingham Forest striker Robert Earnshaw says he has seen "more than enough" to suggest they can stay up.

Forest have four points from three games on their return to the Premier League.

"What I like about it is Steve Cooper is setting his team up to be pragmatic towards other teams. I hated playing in teams in the Premier League who were more defensive than usual," Earnshaw told East Midlands Today.

"You can’t approach it that way. You have to go at the other team and put them under pressure.

"I think there’s more to come. They’ll get more confident and get better and used to it."