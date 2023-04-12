Roberto de Zerbi is doing a stellar job at Brighton but "needs to calm down a little", says former Albion striker Warren Aspinall.

The Brighton boss was sent from the dugout for the second time this season in the loss at Spurs and his touchline emotions have drawn criticism.

While Aspinall loves De Zerbi's passion, he told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast that the Italian manager has to find more control.

"He's our leader and he's not leading by example," said Aspinall. "If you had a player who had been sent off twice in a season, you'd have to do something about it."

De Zerbi was dismissed at Spurs along with opposite number Cristian Stellini, amid numerous flashpoints between the two sets of coaching staff.

"If they're winding him up, he has to be better and not got involved," said Aspinall. "I know he's got that temperament and you see his emotions but you can't get involved with officials."

However, ex-Brighton defender Gary Chivers slightly disagreed, arguing De Zerbi's passion was inspirational.

"Everyone is saying to rein it back, but I love seeing his enthusiasm," Chivers said. "He vents his feelings because he is a winner and wants his players to be winners too.

"I think he's brilliant."

