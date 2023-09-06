BBC Radio London reporter Phil Parry believes Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou has "already worked out what he wants to do" at the club and is bringing freedom to a team that have "been shackled for too long".

"The way the starters are playing they'll feel like they can take on anyone and they are really developing some confidence," Parry told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"He's (Ange Postecoglou) bought in Brennan Johnson as well - another exciting attacking option. Fans are saying the team have been shackled for too long.

"Three, four, five years some of them were saying they've not had the ability to express themselves. Now they've got players who want to express themselves.

"Son now scoring, Maddison playing very well, Kulusevski has already found the back of the net, Romero scored a thunderbolt.

"I'm sure Ange Postecoglou will say 'look, there's still a lot of work to be done', but he's had some backing and he's putting a team together that he wants.

"He seems to have already worked out what he wants to do, who he wants to do it and how to go about it."

