'Spurs missing a creative spark'
Tottenham have become "very solid" but "are lacking creativity" under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, believes former Spurs boss Martin Jol.
The Dutchman watched his old club slip to a disappointing and surprising defeat in the Champions League against Sporting last night.
Jol thinks a lack of a spark of ingenuity will prevent them from being genuine title contenders.
"They are a very solid team, very hard to beat," Jol told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.
"Of course, they have got very good players up front as well. When Richarlison comes on, he looks the part as well.
"I think they will probably finish top three or top four.
"However, they lack a little bit of creativity. They don't have a number 10, like Christian Eriksen to pass the ball. Sometimes, Harry Kane drops in so he can find a pass to Son Heung-min and they'll score goals on transition.
"But they need something extra to be a real title contender."