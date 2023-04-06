Martindale on top-six scramble, defying the odds & stopping Van Veen
- Published
Livingston manager David Martindale has been talking to the media before his side's trip to face Motherwell on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his press conference:
With St Mirren, Hibs and seventh-place Livi separated by two points, Martindale doesn't think it will be "plain sailing" in the fight for a top-six place and predicts it will go right to the final pre-split game.
He says it's a testament to the players, despite Livingston have one of the division's lowest budgets, because they've been fighting for a top-six place "ever since the first year we were in the Premiership".
It would be "agonising" to miss out for a second consecutive season.
Martindale knows his side will need to stop "one of the best strikers in the league" in Kevin van Veen at Fir Park.