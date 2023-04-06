Martindale on top-six scramble, defying the odds & stopping Van Veen

Livingston manager David Martindale has been talking to the media before his side's trip to face Motherwell on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his press conference:

  • With St Mirren, Hibs and seventh-place Livi separated by two points, Martindale doesn't think it will be "plain sailing" in the fight for a top-six place and predicts it will go right to the final pre-split game.

  • He says it's a testament to the players, despite Livingston have one of the division's lowest budgets, because they've been fighting for a top-six place "ever since the first year we were in the Premiership".

  • It would be "agonising" to miss out for a second consecutive season.

  • Martindale knows his side will need to stop "one of the best strikers in the league" in Kevin van Veen at Fir Park.

SNS