Marcus Rashford's incredible form for Manchester United could be one positive of Cristiano Ronaldo's ill-fated second spell at the club, argues ex-England full-back Stephen Warnock.

Rashford scored to see off Brentford on Wednesday night and Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that training alongside Ronaldo might have inspired the United top goalscorer.

"Ronaldo might have rubbed off on him," said Warnock. "Rashford will have seen what hard work and dedication can lead to but then it's down to him to do it so huge credit to him for wanting to get better.

"Once Ronaldo was moved out, Rashford became the main man and a lot can crumble having that weight and expectation on their shoulders. He's embraced it."

Beyond Ronaldo, Warnock also praised boss Erik ten Hag and his staff for their influence on Rashford.

"The manager and his staff have created the right atmosphere," he said. "They have worked with him physically and mentally, and he has come on leaps and bounds."

