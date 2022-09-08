Brendan Rodgers says he will not walk away from Leicester and insists he has the club's full support.

In his pre-match press conference before Saturday's match against Aston Villa, Rodgers was asked whether he has considered his position, to which he replied: "No".

On his conversations with the Foxes hierarchy he said: "It's been very supportive. I am not daft, I understand football, it has not been a great start at all, but the support shows the level of work we have done here and the appreciation of what we have been through over the course of the summer.

"It is my responsibility to improve the results, there is no question about that, but I have had nothing but support to get that."

R﻿odgers' side sit bottom of the Premier League and are without a win so far.

"My career has been built on resilience and it’s something you need in this industry," he added. "It’s not been plain sailing in my career, so the strength is easy to come by.

"It’s not easy, but there’s a motivation to get it right. Normally what you find when results go against, you can find a level of betrayal, but I’ve not felt that here. They’ve all been brilliant in their support. We’re all working hard to get back to being consistent. That gives me strength and motivation."