Everton have lost their last two Premier League games against Wolves, as many as they had in their previous 12 (W5 D5). They last lost more consecutively against them between 1957 and 1960 (a run of five).

This is the fifth time Everton and Wolves are facing each other in a league match on Boxing Day, with the other four all taking place at Molineux between 1901 and 1974.

Julen Lopetegui will be aiming to be the first manager to win his first top-flight game in charge of Wolves since John Barnwell in November 1978. Including caretakers, none of the last 10 managers to take charge of Wolves have done so.