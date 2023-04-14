Roy Hodgson is anticipating an "interesting" game of football when he takes his rejuvenated Crystal Palace side to struggling Southampton on Saturday.

Ruben Selles' side are four points from safety at the bottom of the table and need to start picking up wins to avoid being cut adrift.

"I gave up a long time ago trying to work out what games will look like," said Hodgson. "What we do know is they need points desperately, because they're getting divorced at the foot of the table.

"What we can say is that it's going to make for a good scenario. It could produce a very interesting and good game of football."

At 75, Hodgson has been involved in plenty such "must-win" games and knows a number of ways they could turn out.

"Must-win games can bite you. They can think 'we've got to win it' and go all-out in attack but if the team is good on the counter they swallow up the attacks and hurt you.

"Or, that intensity and desire they bring to the game can make it difficult for you to find the composure and quality you need to see that off."