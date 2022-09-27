A new way to follow Leeds...
- Published
There's some exciting news for Leeds fans as you'll be able to dive into a brand new weekly podcast on the club from next week.
It will feature BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope and Jonny Buchan, as well as Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix.
This page will bring you snippets of what gets debated and we'll be sure to shout when an episode drops each week. Take a listen to the teaser below for a flavour of what will feature.
Skip twitter post
Something new is coming on October 4th...#LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/eI7wfNtHEa— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) September 20, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post