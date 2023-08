Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen’s latest recruit, defender Richard Jensen, could make a quick-fire debut for the Dons tonight in their Europa League play-off tie with BK Hacken in Sweden.

The Finnish international arrived at the club for an undisclosed fee from Polish side Gornik Zabrze yesterday.

The club have now completed the registration process for the 27-year-old who is now available for selection for tonight’s game.