We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Brentford and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Peter: Yet more points thrown away at home because our defence is unbalanced and the goalkeeper is not up to the Premier League. Also we need someone to put their foot on the ball and get the forwards not to rush around like headless chickens.

Tim: Lack of a finisher is costing us again, but we have to take some solace from the number of chances we are creating.

Kyle: Honestly, in my opinion this was a disappointing result. I read that we are the best team at dropping points, and this proves it. We should be beating Bournemouth but overall a great goal from Mbeumo to tie us the game.

Theo: Can’t believe we didn’t win the game. Hit the woodwork three times, missed countless chances and when you don’t convert, you get punished. Good performance but perhaps missing Toney’s calm and clinical head in front of goal.

Bournemouth fans

IJ: Shame that Iraola is doing the same imploding tactic as Gary O'Neil originally did, with the team collapsing back to try to defend with no offer of attack. Good game until we scored the second. It took O'Neil several games last year to see this didn't work and change so we kept some pressure on. Hope Iraola doesn't take so long to realise this.

Jonathon: I would have taken a point before the game, but a win would have been amazing. Same issues as the last few seasons, we need to learn to see out games. Still, a valuable point on the road, and at least we are scoring goals.

Drew: Very open match, happy with a point but feels like a loss. Defensive changes don't work in the Premier League, should have kept attacking at the end.

Paul: How does Neto keep his place? All the other players gave their all and then there’s the goalkeeper.