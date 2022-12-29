Bournemouth v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head record
Bournemouth have won just two of their 10 Premier League games against Crystal Palace.
Having won just one of their first seven Premier League games against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace have won each of their past three against the Cherries.
Bournemouth are looking to win consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since February 2020.
Palace have kept a clean sheet in three of their five Premier League away games against the Cherries.