'Nerves and excitement for Motherwell's return'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

There is now less than a week to go until the league is back in action and it feels as if it’s dragging on.

It was disappointing that the proposed Greek friendlies never happened but playing Tottenham Hotspur was a welcome surprise, despite the defeat.

I can’t really comment on how Motherwell played due to the £45 paywall the game was locked behind. However, playing a Premier League side and only walking away with a 4-0 defeat shows good progress, even if it doesn’t appear that way on the surface.

There are concerns over Louis Moult after he was dropped entirely for the game. The club hasn’t clarified if he missed out through injury or another commitment, but with rumours circulating that he has been sent back to his parent club, fans are feeling unsettled.

Saturday’s game against St Mirren will hopefully give clarity to his absence. We are an inpatient bunch and the fear of the unknown is certainly growing.

I am a mixture of nervous and excited for Motherwell’s return considering the form leading up to the break. I am optimistic though - it is an opportunity for the players to put those results behind them and I have faith in the players and manager.

We will see if I am still as eager next week…