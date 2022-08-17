Kehrer is a 'really good acquisition'
West Ham assistant manager Billy McKinlay feels new signing Thilo Kehrer will improve the squad across "a number of areas".
The Hammers signed Germany defender Kehrer, 25, from Paris St-Germain on a four-year contract on Wednesday.
"He has good experience, is versatile and has played at a high level with Germany and PSG so he will bring a lot to us and we’re looking forward to working with him," said McKinlay.
"He’s played predominately for the national team at left-back and centre-back for PSG last season, so we feel we have a really good acquisition for the squad.
"He will be able to add to us in a number of areas."