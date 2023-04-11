Six top-flight clubs will take part in the first Premier League pre-season tournament to be hosted in the USA in July.

Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle will play in the Premier League Summer Series.

Each team will play three games between 22-29 July, with five cities hosting matches: Atlanta, Harrison, Orlando, Philadelphia and Landover.

The Premier League has previously hosted pre-season tournaments in Asian countries, with Wolves the most recent winners of the Premier League Asia Trophy in 2019.

"Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.