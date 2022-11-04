J﻿ordan Henderson has praised "fantastic" Jude Bellingham, but said he is wary of putting too much pressure on the 19-year-old midfielder.

When asked if he will he have a quiet word with Bellingham about coming to Anfield when the pair are next on England duty, Liverpool captain Henderson joked: "I might have already done that."

H﻿e added: "I get on well with Jude. He’s a great lad, a fantastic player and a fantastic human being.

"He has done so, so well - but I am still wary of putting too much pressure on him. He is still a young lad and you want to let him go and play football and enjoy it.

"When you watch him in games, he makes such a difference for Dortmund. He's done really well for England in the past couple of games as well, so I’m sure he’ll have a huge impact going into the World Cup."