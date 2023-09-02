Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

Nine times out of 10, we'd be sitting here praising a commendable away victory from a side propelled by a team that worked tirelessly for each other and punished their opposition.

For 80 minutes, Dundee were by far the better side. The attacking duo of Tiffoney and Bakayoko used their respected speed and size to ram right through the St Johnstone.

The performance of the Tiffoney in particular will bouy those deflated Dundee fans, as will a debut goal for Ricki Lamie.

It seemed as though the hosts could stay out there until the lights came on without threatening Trevor Carson's goal, let alone find the back of the net.