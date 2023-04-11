M﻿ike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

If ever a players importance to a system was highlighted, look no further than last Saturday at Old Trafford.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has resurrected his Everton career since Sean Dyche joined the club. Often the forgotten man under Frank Lampard, he’s become a pivotal figure as the more advanced of the midfield three.

His goal contributions have been a key factor in Everton’s upturn in form, so it was no surprise we looked devoid of understanding in relation to certain players roles on Saturday.

With Demarai Gray playing behind Ellis Simms, the same intensity and execution of our press was severely reduced. Those behind our front two were then being pulled out of position, which made for an easy afternoon for Manchester United.

This has posed a huge dilemma for the manager, given Doucoure is only one game into a three match suspension.

With Dominic Calvert-Lewin edging ever closer to a return and calls for James Garner to get a long-awaited start since his return from injury, further options to plugging the Doucoure-shaped hole are available.

Whatever the manager decides to do, Everton can’t afford to have a repeat of Saturday’s performance if we are to pick up much needed points against Fulham and Crystal Palace.