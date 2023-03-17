Aberdeen v Hearts: Team news

Aberdeen have midfielder Connor Barron and goalkeeper Kelle Roos back in contention but winger Callum Roberts has suffered a setback in his attempts to overcome hamstring problems.

Hearts hope to welcome back Lawrence Shankland, Alex Cochrane, Stephen Humphrys and Robert Snodgrass after their recent injury issues.

Yutaro Oda is out with a foot injury, joining long-term absentees Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee), Craig Halkett (knee), Peter Haring (concussion) and Craig Gordon (leg) on the sidelines.