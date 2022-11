29 years ago to the day, Paul Sturrock took charge of St Johnstone for the first time.

Picking up three points at Dens Park against Dundee - the Perth Saints first away win since the January of that year, things got off to a well-needed good start.

Sturrock took charge in 1993 and remained with the club until 1998, when he joined Dundee United.

Under his stewardship, the club gained promotion to the Scottish Premier League in 1997 (pictured).