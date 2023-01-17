Midweek games: player to watch - Garang Kuol

By his own admission, Garang Kuol has had a surreal few months leading up to and including his loan spell at Hearts.

The 18-year-old forward, born in Egypt, signed a pre-contract agreement with Newcastle United in September - only five months after making his senior debut for Central Coast Mariners.

Then, following two substitute appearances for Australia at the World Cup finals in Qatar, he was immediately sent north by the Premier League club once the January transfer window opened.

Kuol made an equally instant impression in his 15-minute debut cameo as a substitute as Hearts beat St Mirren on Friday. Might he be afforded more game time against Aberdeen?

