Analysis: Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa
- Published
Matt Gault, BBC Sport
For a while, it looked like being a frustrating afternoon for Newcastle.
A stop-start first half disrupted their rhythm and when they did create chances, they were thwarted, notably when Robin Olsen produced a fine save to deny Miguel Almiron.
But Callum Wilson's penalty eased tensions before the break and paved the way for a second half in which Newcastle battered Aston Villa.
After Wilson headed a second, Joelinton netted his first goal of the season before Almiron curled home his seventh. Job done.
It was no more than a ravenous Newcastle deserved, their only frustration that the goals dried up after Almiron's with Wilson and Jacob Murphy both hitting the woodwork.
But Eddie Howe will be thrilled with his side's attacking enterprise and defensive solidity - keeping their sixth clean sheet of the season - as they comfortably secured a fifth win in six games.
And while Almiron scored for the third game running, Wilson continued his fine form with an all-action display in front of England boss Gareth Southgate.
Wilson's World Cup chances are not at the forefront of Howe's mind, though.
For the Newcastle boss, the main focus will be keeping his players' feet on the ground after another scintillating display that had St James' Park rocking.