Analysis: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Defensive frailties and a lack of physicality have proved Liverpool's undoing in recent weeks, and those issues reared their head yet again in a dismal defeat at Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Lining up in a 4-3-1-2 formation, the Reds were fortunate to go into half-time on level terms after being outplayed and outfought by Brighton in a one-sided first period.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip struggled with the lively Kaoru Mitoma all afternoon as the Seagulls repeatedly cut open their opponents down their left flank.

Liverpool survived a let-off when VAR overturned a Brighton penalty shortly before the break, but their luck ran out in the second half as March scored twice in the space of seven minutes before Welbeck capped a miserable afternoon for the visitors with a terrific finish.

Jurgen Klopp's team attempted only six shots against Roberto De Zerbi's side, their lowest total in a single Premier League match this season.