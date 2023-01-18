We asked for your opinions on what business Brighton need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

John: Brighton do not need to and will not sell top players in the January window. Fans of so-called big clubs (especially Chelsea) think they can just pick and choose who they want from little old Brighton but that is a level of entitlement that does not match reality. No new signings needed and none good enough at Chelsea to interest Brighton anyway.

Daniel: Brighton need to hold on to their players. Their impressive first half of the season has meant that the vultures have continued to circle. Badly run, and richer clubs, such as Chelsea and Liverpool will look to imitate Brighton's success by nabbing the likes of Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma to add to their bench. Perhaps we can cash in on Leandro Trossard though.

Toby: What's needed at Brighton is Leandro Trossard out of the club and Levi Colwill to sign permanently. Leandro has been a huge player for us, but it is unfortunate how it has ended and he does now need to go. Hopefully, the money we raise from that sale can be put towards the permanent purchase of Colwill – he is a Rolls-Royce of a centre-back.

James: Brighton have had an unbelievable start to the season. To push on, we should have a look at Maxwel Cornet from West Ham, who is not getting a game, Naby Keita from Liverpool or even Conor Gallagher, who is going down the Chelsea pecking order.

Josh: The only thing Brighton need to do is get rid of Trossard! We don't need an ego in our team. And we have finally found a striker in Ferguson!