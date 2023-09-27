Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Young winger Alejandro Garnacho impressed for Manchester United last night.

The Argentina wide-man scored United's opener in their 3-0 EFL Cup victory over Crystal Palace and at a time when the club are having difficulty with some of their wingers, Garnacho was a real threat on the left.

It seems the 19-year-old is absorbing some lessons.

"At the start of the season we played with him and his contribution was not good enough," said manager Erik ten Hag. "But he also had some good actions and see he always has a threat in the game, even when he is not playing that well.

"He has to learn when he does his job in defending, he will always have his moment and he can always be decisive.

"It is normal for a player of his age that there is space for improvement.

"The fans like him - I like him - but also we have to demand from him."