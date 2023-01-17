'Chelsea have got themselves in a bit of a mess... and Newcastle are in prime position'

Journalist Luke Edwards says he can't see Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Hakim Ziyech all joining Newcastle United this month, but he does believes one or two of them could leave Stamford Bridge.

The Magpies are reportedly looking at the trio, who have slipped down Graham Potter's pecking order.

The Telegraph's Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a really interesting one. Chelsea have spent just shy of £450m in two transfer windows. It’s too much.

"What this has created is a market for other clubs to look at the players who might be at risk of losing their place in the team because of the new players they have brought in.

"We all would have expected at the start of this window that Newcastle would have done a lot of business and would be splashing the cash, but they haven’t.

"These three players at Chelsea could all be surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge, so obviously these clubs will circle around them. The one that intrigues me the most is Loftus-Cheek. He can play at right-back as well as central midfield, which are two positions Newcastle are trying to fill.

"They have been interested in Gallagher for the past two summers. Ziyech is a winger and if Ryan Fraser leaves then there is room in the squad.

"It shows Chelsea have got themselves into a little bit of a mess and other clubs will be looking to exploit that by taking some of their players.

"I think Newcastle would prefer loans with an option to buy.

"I can’t see all three of them going, but I can certainly see one or two going this window, and Newcastle are in a prime position."

