West Ham only managed a 1-1 draw at struggling Southampton on Sunday after making it four wins from four in the Europa Conference League against Anderlecht on Thursday.

Dodgy decisions were the hot topic AGAIN at St Mary’s after on-field ref Peter Bankes inadvertently blocked Jarrod Bowen from reaching the ball in the build-up to Romain Perraud’s goal.

As the ball didn’t strike Bankes, there was technically no rule broken but even the most one-eyed Saints fan would find it impossible to deny their team gained an advantage from the ref’s positioning.

Tomas Soucek was also wrestled to the floor in the box by Perraud at a corner later in the game and nothing was given.

But, refereeing aside, it was delightful to see a West Ham striker actually having shots at goal.

The Hammers registered 25 in total, just four of them on target, with Gianluca Scamacca keen to get efforts away as often as possible.

After years of watching Michail Antonio make the simplest of chances look tricky, it is sweet relief to see a striker in claret and blue looking to test the keeper whenever he can.

We just need a few more to go in now.