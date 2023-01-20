Striker wants Celtic move - gossip

South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu wants to sign for Celtic and has the blessing of Suwon Bluewings' manager. (KBS via Daily Record), external

St Mirren's Dylan Reid, 17, is poised for a six-figure move to Crystal Palace just months after the Scotland Under-17 midfielder rejected a move to Celtic. (Scottish Sun), external

Darvel boss Mick Kennedy claims the Scottish FA are hatching a plot to enter Celtic and Rangers B teams into an SPFL 3. (Daily Record), external

Ex-Celtic defender Kieran Tierney says his former academy team-mate Kevin Nisbet, who is soon out of contract at Hibernian, is a natural goalscorer and would score for fun at his old club. (Scottish Sun), external

Ex-Celtic and Scotland captain Paul Lambert is ready to get back into management and the former Livingston boss would welcome a job Scotland. (Glasgow Live), external

Former Celtic boss John Barnes says going to West Ham "would be a step down in terms of the size of the club" but Ange Postecoglou should take the job if offered it as the Premier League is a step up. (Scottish Sun), external

