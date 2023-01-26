Walsall v Leicester: Pick of the stats

Walsall haven’t faced Leicester in any competition since the 2008-09 season in League One. The Foxes won 4-1 away from home that season with goals from Matty Fryatt, Andy King, Tom Cleverley and Steve Howard.

Leicester and Walsall have met once in the FA Cup, facing in the fourth round in 1977-78. The Saddlers won 1-0 in what remains their last victory over the Foxes (D1 L5 since then).