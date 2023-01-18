Hearts v Aberdeen: Pick of the stats

Hearts are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Aberdeen (W4 D3) since a 1-2 defeat in May 2017. Indeed, the side playing at home hasn’t lost any of the last 14 league games between these two clubs (W10 D4) since that Aberdeen victory in May 2017.

Aberdeen have only lost one of their last seven league matches against Hearts (W4 D2), a 2-0 defeat in March 2022.

Aberdeen have kept a clean sheet in both of their last two league games (W1 D1); they last recorded three straight shutouts in the Scottish Premiership in January 2021.