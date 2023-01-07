Serie A outfit Monza, backed by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, are "serious" about signing Celtic's 27-year-old right-back Josip Juranovic this month as they strive to move further away from the relegation zone. (Daily Record), external

Scottish Premiership joint-top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi insists new signings Tomoki Iwata and Yuki Kobayashi are ready to make an impact at Celtic. (The Herald - subscription required), external

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd thinks Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou's observations on Celtic not being awarded a penalty when the ball struck Connor Goldson's hand in the 2-2 Old Firm draw at Ibrox are designed to "keep the Celtic supporters riled into believing the world is against them". (Scottish Sun), external