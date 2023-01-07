Michael Beale feels his Rangers squad is looking more formidable now that players are returning from injury. The Rangers boss is unbeaten after five games in charge as he takes his team to Tannadice to play Dundee United on Sunday.

"Since Ben Davies and Connor Goldson have been back together, we've looked a lot stronger," said the former Queens Park Rangers manager.

"Borna Barisic has come back in [after the World Cup with Croatia] and performed well. In the last month, we've seen a young boy in Adam Devine showcasing himself as well so that's good.

"John Souttar is back in training on Friday, Leon King's doing well, so all of a sudden that looks a lot more positive. We've rotated the midfielders a lot because we've needed to.

"John Lundstram has been playing and training with injections. We've had to ease off a notch on him. He has not been able to do much training between games.

"He got a whack in the second half [against Celtic] and was still in pain quite a while after the game. It was a big moment in the game. John - at the moment - is probably the most physically fit player in our midfield. He has been playing the most so to lose him was not ideal.

"We then concede without him on the pitch which was frustrating, but he will be back for this weekend.

"Glen Kamara has had issues and Jacko [Ryan Jack] too, so in terms of the squad, everybody seems in a more healthy place.

"What I can see is that everyone's committed and all in. As we get people back, the form will come."