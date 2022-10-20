W﻿ho is your Bournemouth World Cup wildcard?

Dominic SolankeGetty Images

With exactly one month to go until the World Cup kicks off, we asked which Bournemouth player should be on the plane to Qatar - but probably won't be.

T﻿om Jordan, Back of the Net

Dominic Solanke: While Harry Kane is England's striker, if he was unavailable you'd want a like-for-like replacement - and Solanke is the closest we have.

He almost plays as a false nine for Bournemouth, links the play and can operate on the counter-attack. A superb alternative without overly altering England's system.

