Marsch challenges players for more goals
- Published
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has praised his side's defence but reiterated the need to be more productive at the other end of the pitch.
His side are 14th in the table and lost last Sunday against Crystal Palace, despite showing in the first half "the best performance since I've been here".
With main striker Patrick Bamford now fitter and available to start, Marsch is hopeful of transforming the promising situations they create into more goals.
"We need to turn chances into goals," he said. "We need to get our cleanliness and poise around the goal to reward us more.
"We don't assume that it's just Patrick's role to score goals. I met with the attackers this week and told them how to be more connected.
"Scoring goals is the hardest thing in this sport."
Marsch also admits that they are continuing to look after Bamford's fitness after such an injury-disrupted campaign last year.
"We have to manage him and I've told him that," said Marsch. "We have to understand how and when to slow it down.
"In training he's scoring goals and in under-21 matches. We have to get him training every day, get him fit. We've not done as well as I would have liked with that."