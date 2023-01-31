As the January transfer window enters its final day, we've been asking what business Manchester City still need to do between now and 23:00 GMT.

Here are some of your views:

Mark: I don't think we need anybody but we do need all our players firing and as a team. There's something not quite right at City at the moment, but I'm sure Pep will have the boys working on getting it right.

Dave: Josko Gvardiol - adept as both a left-sided centre-half and left-back and would be with us for the next decade. Then Bellingham and Kvaratskhelia in the summer.

Dale: I don’t believe it will happen in January but I still believe we need an out-and-out left-back and that is about it for me.

David: Wait until the summer and get Bellingham.

Keith: No signings needed, it’s a squad full of quality players, two for every position. They now need to refocus and go on one of those winning runs to catch then pass Arsenal.