🎧 Life in training under De Zerbi and looking ahead to Leicester
- Published
The latest episode of the Albion Unlimited podcast from BBC Radio Sussex is now available to download and listen to at your leisure.
Pascal Gross talks about working under boss Roberto de Zerbi, while ex-midfielder Dean Hammond discusses the prospects of two of his former clubs, with Brighton travelling to Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.
🎙️Albion Unlimited podcast— BBC Sport Sussex (@BBCSussexSport) January 17, 2023
Ex #bhafc midfielder Dean Hammond with @johnnycantor_ on excitement over Evan Ferguson & importance of Welbeck/Lallana role
Also Pascal Gross on ‘crazy, in a positive way’ coach Roberto de Zerbi.
📲 👉 https://t.co/zAvNAd7cvz pic.twitter.com/9eJ813aD6A
