S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Despite Leeds' troubles, Crysencio Summerville has had to be patient in waiting for his first Premier League start.

The 20-year-old Dutchman was given the prized number 10 shirt by Marsch in the summer, yet it was only against Leicester that the Leeds boss felt confident enough to hand Summerville his first-team chance.

It is true there are some raw edges that need to be smoothed and Diego Llorente gave him a real ear-bashing for failing to follow a runner as the Leeds defence scrambled to nullify one early Leicester attack.

However, for the first hour he was one of the visiting players who looked most likely to threaten.

Summerville might have done better than float a shot wide after one enterprising run into the box. Not long afterwards he brought a good save out of Ward, although he was marginally offside.

The Dutch Under-21 international has plenty of pace and is eager to get on the ball, but he should be getting helped out by more experienced colleagues as his Leeds team-mates simply failed to deliver.

The chants following Sinisterra's departure were clearly directed at Marsch and the continuing discontent from the Leeds contingent after the final whistle suggested issues that go beyond a single loss, as disappointing as this was.