Bournemouth are two points above the Premier League relegation zone after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, but Ryan Christie said the Cherries could take positives from their display at Old Trafford.

"We caught them on the break once or twice and there were spells when we were keeping it in their half, which is no mean feat to do at Old Trafford," the Scottish midfielder told BBC Radio Solent.

"There are plenty of positives to take again and the manager [Gary O'Neil] has touched on that. Obviously, you don't like losing games, but if we put together performances like that against the 14 teams outside of the 'big six', we'll pick up points."