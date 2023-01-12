Kilmarnock 'have to go for it' - Power

Kilmarnock have "nothing to lose" and "just have to go for it" in Saturday's Viaplay Cup semi-final with Celtic, says captain Alan Power.

Killie lost 2-0 to their Hampden opponents in last weekend's Scottish Premiership match.

"It's pretty tough," said Power. "For near enough the first half last week, we did relatively well. Hopefully we can implement something like that again and cause an upset, maybe nick a goal ourselves.

"They're great games to play in. We're trying to make the most of it. We'll try and give Celtic something to think about.

"We'll have words with each other not to get wrapped up in the occasion."

The Rugby Park side last won the trophy in 2012, beating Celtic in the final.

"We have that chance," added Power. "That's what we have to think about.

"No one thinks we can do it but we've a little belief in the changing room that we might be able to cause an upset."