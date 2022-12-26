Jurgen Klopp has given his take on the "exceptional" talent of Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder.

Klopp said: "If you mention to someone who has no clue about football, or who knows about football and has not watched it for a while (and ask) 'How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?', I don't think anyone would get even close to his age.

"They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional.

"With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn.

"So, yes, he is a really good player. What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund.

"Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it.

"I really think if we all want to do him a favour then we do not talk too much about money. I mean that from an England point of view. Do not throw any hurdles in his development."