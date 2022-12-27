'We have a decent run of fixtures now' - Watson eyes County momentum

Keith Watson is hoping he and his Ross County team-mates can build some momentum to improve the Staggies' perilous league position - despite losing 1-0 to Rangers on Friday for a third straight defeat.

Should County lose to Dundee United on Wednesday evening, they would find themselves at the foot of the Scottish Premiership, but Watson, in his fifth season at the Dingwall club, has a more upbeat take on his team's position.

"The mood is really good," said the 33-year-old defender. "We come off the back of a good performance against Rangers. We were disappointed with the result but there are a lot of positives to take from the game.

"Before the break we got some big wins and we were hoping to build on that after the break. It has not quite happened yet but the performances have not been too bad.

"We've got a decent run of fixtures now and we can start collecting points and pushing up that table."

After the trip to Tannadice, County visit Pittodrie on 2 January before a home game against Livingston followed by an away match against Motherwell.

"We will need to be on it if we want to take full points from the game," Watson said of the Dundee United match.

"The league is tight; everyone can beat everyone on their day. It's that kind of league."