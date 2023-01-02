Hearts 3-0 Hibernian: Analysis

Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

With so little separating the sides below Celtic and Rangers in the table, a reliable goalscorer can make all the difference and they don't come much more reliable in the Scottish game than Lawrence Shankland.

The two goals he scored here were not the most spectacular of his career, but the Scotland striker was in the right place at the right time to slot home the first, while the second was an expertly taken penalty. That was what decided the derby.