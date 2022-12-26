'Encouraging' win despite Livi being down to 10 men

Hibernian's 4-0 win over Livingston came after the visitors were reduced to 10 men early on, but the fans saw encouraging signs.

George: Well, that was more like it. Looked solid at the back and sharp up front. I said we needed four points from first three games post-World Cup, so three in the bag. Now, Celtic at Easter Road - bring it on. Confident.

Stuart: Massively under-performing this season. Too many unproven new players with too many of them just not good enough. Add long-term injuries to three or four key players and we have been poor overall. Much better against Livingston, but against 10 men for the majority of the match. That said, some encouraging performances, particularly Youhan, Magennis and Rocky.

Jamie: Thought Hibs finally had a result that matched the stats! We were professional from front to back as Livingston are a decent team even with 10 men. They challenged, but on the day, we were the superior side.

Jamie: We have not been as bad as some people think. We could have five or six more points and I think we should - and, if we did, nobody would be talking about our poor run of form.

