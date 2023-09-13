Aaron Ramsdale is determined to push Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford all the way to become England's number one by the time of Euro 2024.

The Arsenal keeper started for the Three Lions against Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday and did little wrong, only failing to keep a clean sheet as a result of an unfortunate own goal.

Afterwards, he said he was pleased with his first international start since a 4-1 home defeat by Hungary in June 2022.

"I have had to be patient as Jordan has played extremely well and, when Nick [Pope] has played, he has done well," Ramsdale said. "I chose the position, I know the territory and only one person can play.

"I feel I played well and delivered a performance that hopefully the manager can trust if anything changes in the future."

After starring for Arsenal, Ramsdale believes he is "without a shadow of a doubt" a better goalkeeper than last time he played for Gareth Southgate's England side.

"Back then, I had only played 34 times for Arsenal in the Premier League," he said. "Now, as a club, we have been developing a whole new way of playing.

"Also, I have been in the England squad a year and have better relationships with people on the pitch. The whole package is better for me.

"I'd be lying to say I would not want to be number one at the Euros - but I know how tough it is going to be."

More reaction on BBC Sounds