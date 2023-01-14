Analysis: Brighton 3-0 Liverpool

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Buoyed perhaps by Alexis Mac Allister's first appearance in the Brighton starting line-up since helping Argentina win the World Cup, the Seagulls played with precision and fluency from the start against a lop-sided Liverpool outfit.

Solly March, Moises Caicedo and Evan Ferguson were all excellent, while in-form Kaoru Mitoma ran the visitors ragged all afternoon.

While Brighton's opener came from a Liverpool error, there was nothing fortunate about the home side's second as March finished magnificently after being played in by teenager Ferguson.

Welbeck’s close-range effort after flicking the ball over the head of Joe Gomez provided the icing on the cake for Roberto De Zerbi’s team, who beat Liverpool in a home league game for the first time since 14 January 1961- precisely 62 years ago.