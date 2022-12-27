Manager Callum Davidson says St Johnstone will face the toughest team his side have played this season when they take on Hearts on Wednesday.

A late Lawrence Shankland penalty settled a five-goal thriller at Tynecastle when the sides met at the end of August.

The teams are separated by just one point in the Premiership table, and Saints would leapfrog Hearts into fourth with a victory at McDiarmind Park.

“Hearts are a very good team. Going on our previous game they’re possibly the toughest team we have come up against," Davidson told the Saints website., external

"It’s always a battle and I expect this to be no different. We want to finish the year with a win and send our fans home happy.

“We haven’t played at home in a while so it will be good to get back to McDiarmid Park in front of our own fans."

Davidson says Saints were punished for being aggressive with their tactics in the 4-1 loss at Celtic that ended their six-game undefeated run - but says there is much to be positive about.

"Against Celtic we had a go in the first half, we tried to press high and when we got it wrong we were exposed," he said.

"I was disappointed in how we lost a few of the goals, they were simple passes in behind that we could have dealt with better.

"Last year we could have let our heads go but we stayed composed and kept our shape well. We have to look at the bigger picture and playing the teams around us, starting again against Hearts this Wednesday night."