Will Faulks

Graham Potter is now in a third 'mini pre-season' as Chelsea boss, with his squad in the middle of a two-week break before they play Fulham next Friday.

He played down the impact of those first two breaks for different reasons.

Potter said last week that he and his staff had walked into a "washing machine" in terms of fixtures when they arrived at Chelsea, which isn't strictly true.

Because of match postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, they had a whole month to get their feet under the table before they played a league game.

The six-week World Cup break at the end of the year saw him stripped of a lot of his first-team squad, but that wouldn't have stopped him working on the numerous other tasks behind the scenes that any manager taking a new job has to get through.

This time there can be no excuses.

Potter has his whole squad - plus new signings and players returning from injury joining in to give a boost both to both the strength of the playing staff and the general mood at the club after some dark days.

Let's hope the third time is the charm.