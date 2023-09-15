Premiership manager in spotlight: Michael Beale

It is a crucial weekend for Michael Beale considering Rangers' trip to Perth comes on the back of a 5-1 drubbing by PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying and home defeat to rivals Celtic.

Like Aberdeen, St Johnstone are still without a Premiership win, but a 2-1 victory over Rangers at McDiarmid Park last November shows that Steven MacLean's side have the ability to spring a surprise.

That was Rangers' only defeat there in 17 visits and, even though Beale insisted on Friday he does not feel his job is under threat, a repeat of that scoreline would add to the mounting pressure on the Englishman.

Allowing Celtic to extend the four-point gap between the Glasgow giants would not be a good look for Rangers ahead of a big opening Europa League group game at home to Real Betis.

Beale and his expensive summer recruits really need to start delivering.